Inventor Develops Convenient Management System for Household Goods (NJD-962)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the EZ Finder, to applicable companies for their consideration.

"I needed a better way to keep track of common household items," said an inventor from Staten Island, N.Y. "I devised this system to make it easier to find what I am looking for so that I do not waste time searching all over the house for missing remotes and other stuff."

He developed the EZ FINDER to make it easier to manage multiple personal items. The system enables the user to find a lost or missing object quickly and easily. This eliminates the need to perform exhaustive searches around the home. It reduces the frequency with which new items must be purchased to replace lost or missing ones. The invention is ideal for use with remote controls, smartphones, keys, purses, eyeglasses, etc. Additionally, it offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-NJD-962, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp





