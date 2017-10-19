Inventor Develops Poultice for Sprained Ankles (MOZ-466)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Mc Neal Invention for Sprained Ankle, to applicable companies for their consideration.

"Sprained ankles can be immensely sore, making it difficult to walk," said an inventor from Atmore, Ala. "In order to alleviate the swelling and pain quickly, I devised this therapeutic solution."

He developed the MC NEAL INVENTION FOR SPRAINED ANKLE to alleviate the soreness of a sprained ankle. The accessory helps to reduce inflammation and swelling. This promotes more rapid healing. It enables the individual to begin walking normally quickly. The poultice is easy to use. Furthermore, the invention provides added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-MOZ-466, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/McNealInventionforSpraine/prweb14818320.htm