Mediaplanet Teams Up with Home Tech Experts to Spearhead The First Annual Smart Home Campaign

Mediaplanet’s Smart Home campaign, found within the San Francisco Chronicle and online, helps educate homeowners on how to live more sustainable, secure and healthier lifestyles.

Mediaplanet is proud to announce the launch of this September’s edition of “Smart Home.” This campaign will act as an educational guidebook to the modern homeowner. It advises on the most secure, eco-friendly and practical applications for connected devices that individuals can implement into their already existing home ecosystem. This campaign also helps readers to think about how they can technologically build upon relevant applications, devices and tools that make up their personal as well as family life. It advocates for how their existing technologies can seamlessly sync together with their daily routines to cut costs, save time, have fun and make your day a little easier.

“Smart Home” is the term commonly used to define a residence that has appliances, lighting, heating, air conditioning, TVs, computers, entertainment audio and video systems, security and camera systems that are capable of communicating with each another and can be controlled remotely by a time schedule, from any room in the home, as well as remotely from any location in the world by phone or internet. Installation of smart products gives the home and its occupants numerous benefits, the same benefits that technology and personal computing have brought to us over the past 30 years – convenience and saving of time, money and energy. Despite these benefits, most homes do not have these appliances and systems built into them.

The print component of “Smart Home” was distributed within The San Francisco Chronicle with a circulation of approximately 165,000 copies and an estimated readership of 500,000 people. The digital component is distributed nationally through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

Carley Knobloch, host of HGTV’s “Smart Home,” is featured on the cover of the print publication. Through an exclusive interview, Carley discusses why she believes smart home devices can improve your quality of life. “A whole world of controls opens up that doesn’t involve you having to be in a physical place,” says Knobloch. She believes that people armed with the right information and the right devices will be able to to live by her motto of “finding wellness in a wired world.”

In conjunction with the campaign, Mediaplanet has teamed up with Neato Robotics to deliver a product giveaway of one of Neato Robotics D5 Botvac connected vacuum cleaners for the home. Readers can comment and enter for a chance to win a connected vacuum at futureofbusinessandtech.com.

The campaign features several notable home tech and industry thought leaders such as Samsung’s Bill Lee, Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers,” American Residential Services’ Luis Orbegoso, Google Sunroof, Tone It Up’s Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, the Golden State Warriors, the San Francisco Police Department and many more.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Neato Robotics, American Residential Services, PieShell, Semper Solaris, Energy Upgrade California, Wink, LiveWatch, Vitamix, Hestan Cue, Cambridge Sound, Reverie and Homelight.

About Mediaplanet



Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:



Aaron Bernstein



aaron.bernstein(at)mediaplanet.com



(646) 922-1414

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14820901.htm