Mediaplanet Teams Up With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Mediaplanet’s Blood Cancer campaign, published within USA Today and online, inspires and educates readers who are impacted by various blood cancers.

Mediaplanet is helping wrap up Blood Cancer Awareness Month by launching their fall edition of “Blood Cancer.” This campaign will spread knowledge about various blood cancers to educate and inspire those impacted by the diseases, as well as provide resources for families and patients to use in bettering their physical, emotional and mental health — and overall quality of life.

Blood cancer is one of the most common blood diseases in America. Today, an estimated 1,185,000 people in the United States are either living with or in remission from leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma. The need for reliable treatments, facilities and support is an ever-existing issue, for both adults and children. There are many credible places to receive top care and support, and, with proper education, families and loved ones can acquire the attention that they both need and deserve.

The print component of “Blood Cancer” was distributed within USA Today in Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Nashville and Pittsburgh/Cleveland markets, with a circulation of approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

Record-breaking NBA player and cancer survivor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shines on the cover of the publication. In an exclusive interview, Abdul-Jabbar explains that he was both shocked and fearful upon receiving his diagnosis. “I had a close friend who had died from a type of leukemia not long before my diagnosis, so I was scared I was facing the same fate,” says Abdul-Jabbar, who was diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008. By listening to his doctors and sticking closely to his prescribed treatment plan — a practice he continues to this day — Adbul-Jabbar overcame the ordeal. Now, he’s committed to raising awareness and strives to encourage others by sharing his story.

This campaign was made possible with the support of the American Society of Hematology, Be The Match, DKMS, The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, The American Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, Anthony Nolan, Children's Cancer and Blood Foundation, Incyte and Adaptive Biosciences.

