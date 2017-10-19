Medical Ceramic Ball Head Market Outlook to 2023 Detailed in New Research Report

The global medical ceramic ball head market is segmented based on type, application, and geography.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Medical ceramic ball head is the latest technology used for hip replacement. These surgical procedures are conducted by replacing the hip joint with artificial prosthetic implant to treat arthritis and several physical hip joint injuries and hip fractures. There is a rise in the use of ceramics as ball heads due to the hard and durable nature of the material.

The global medical ceramic ball head market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. Based on type, it is bifurcated into sterilized and non-sterilized package. Based on application, it is categorized into hip surface replacement surgery and total hip replacement surgery. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The technological advancement in the production of medical ceramic ball heads with improved durability and longevity and high incidence of severe injury to the hip during accidents majorly drive the market growth. The elderly population is more prone to suffer from rheumatic arthritis and osteoarthritis due to wearing down of the joint over time. Thus, the rise in geriatric population helps boost the market growth.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Smith & Nephew, Djo (Encore), Zirkonzahn, Waldemar Link, Dragonbio, Stryker, Aesculap (B. Braun), and United Orthopedic Corporation are also provided in this report.

Medical Ceramic Ball Head Market Key Segments:

By Type

-Sterilized Package

-Non-sterilized Package

By Application

-Hip Surface Replacement Surgery

-Total Hip Replacement Surgery

