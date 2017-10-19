New Report Offers Analysis and Forecast on Master Data Management Market for 2017-2022

As organizations focus on synchronized data, adoption of master data management is likely to grow in the near future. The global master data management market is likely to surpass US$ 8.6 billion by 2022

Albany, NY — (SBWIRE) — 10/19/2017 — A new report titled, "Master Data Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2022" has been added to the comprehensive database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report offers comprehensive insights and analysis on the global master data management market, giving readers key insights on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in this market. The report is a comprehensive source of information for stakeholders looking to understand the current and future scenario in this market.

The report begins with an executive summary which helps the reader in understanding the key highlights of the report. The executive summary gives reads a broad overview on the market. The next section of the report offers detailed analysis and insights on the market dynamics. Information on the key growth factors along with prevailing challenges is offered to reads in this section. According to the report, the dire need for managing master data to streamline operations process and to reduce supply chain inefficiencies will continue to promote the growth of the master data management market during the forecast period. As organizations focus on synchronized data, adoption of master data management is likely to grow in the near future. The global master data management market is likely to surpass US$ 8.6 billion by 2022.

On the basis of deployment type, the global master data management market is likely to be dominated by public cloud deployment. Organizations are aware of the benefits of public cloud deployment, and the preference for public cloud deployment over on-premise will grow bigger during the forecast period.

There are various end-use industries where master data management is used; however, the BFSI industry is of particular significance to vendors. The growth of the BFSI sector is crucial for spending on master data management as it is the largest end-user of master data management on the basis of revenues. By the end of 2022, use of master data management in BFSI industry is likely to create an opportunity of over US$ 2 billion globally. There will an increasing preference for software over MDS during the forecast period.

In a bid to give readers valuable insights on the vendor landscape, the report has lucidly profiled some of the notable stakeholders in the market. Some of the companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Hortonworks, Magnitude Software, Inc, Liaison Technologies, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Orchestra Networks, Reltio Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, and Informatica Corporation.

