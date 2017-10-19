Nexeon MedSystems Inc Announces that it has been Awarded a Phase I Small Business Research Innovation (SBIR) Grant to Develop a Neurostimulation Therapy for Asthma

Nexeon will conduct a pre-clinical study to evaluate Vagus Nerve Stimulation for the relief of Asthma in collaboration with researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University.

Nexeon MedSystems Inc (OTC:QB “NXNN”) announced today that it has received a Phase I Small Business Research Innovation (SBIR) grant from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop a neurostimulation therapy for asthma in collaboration with researchers at Oregon Health Sciences University. The funding award was granted due to the merits of the proposed development plan for a novel asthma treatment related to airway constriction. This therapy would be a second-line defence for patients whose current medications do not adequately treat their asthma.

Presently around the world, over 300 million people are living with asthma. The US and EU report figures of approximately 20 million and 10 million, respectively, with each sharing an <10% of the population being impacted. In the US, asthma has been linked to causing 40,000 missed days of work or school. There are over 30,000 asthma attacks per day, 5,000 emergency room visits, and 1,000 hospital admissions each day. The chronic disease is estimated to cost the nation over $70 billion annually.

Current studies are looking to demonstrate the ability of both auricular Vagus Nerve Stimulation (aVNS) and Vagus Nerve stimulation (VNS) to induce airway response improvements that are predictive of a clinically meaningful effect in humans. VNS is an FDA approved treatment for epilepsy and depression. Researchers worldwide are demonstrating the effects of VNS across various neurological disorders including Tinnitus, Stroke, Headaches, Arthritis, Obesity, and more.

Will Rosellini, Nexeon’s CEO commented “We are excited to expand the utilization of either external or implantable neurostimulation solutions for the treatment of various disorders.” “With both implantable Vagus Nerve and external auricular Vagus Nerve stimulation systems, we are able to pursue the optimal therapy for patients without biasing one system or the other.” Formerly, Mr Rosellini founded Microtransponder, a company developing Vagus Nerve stimulation for the relief of motor impairment following a stroke.

Nexeon is engaged in multiple clinical trials with its Auricular Vagus Nerve stimulator and is finalizing development of its state-of-the-art implantable neuromodulation system which brings to the industry a powerful array of features including highly configurable stimulation patterns and closed loop sensing capabilities. The system is anticipated to receive European commercial approval in 2018 and begin parallel clinical trials in the US.

About Nexeon MedSystems Inc: Nexeon is a global bioelectronics medical device company focused on providing innovative neurostimulation products that improve the quality-of-life of patients suffering from debilitating neurological diseases. The Company has developed and commercialized a neurostimulation system that can be utilized to treat a variety of neurological diseases. For additional information, go to http://www.nexeonmed.com or email info(at)nexeonmed.com.

