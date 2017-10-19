Parker Gwen Launches a Curated Online Shopping Experience Where Superior Home Furniture and Home Technology Live Harmoniously

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The online retailer provides a different kind of shopping experience where only the highest quality home decor and home technology products have been carefully selected from the best brands and manufacturers worldwide. Parker Gwen’s mission is to create the future of retail with the perfect blend of home design and technology inspiration with unparalleled customer service which help customers create their ultimate home experience.

Parker Gwen announced today the launch of its refreshingly different online shopping experience. The online retailer seeks to change the future of retail by offering only carefully selected high quality home furnishings, home accessories and consumer electronics. Its goal is to eliminate customers’ dissatisfaction with home décor products bought online and poor customer service. Parker Gwen features innovative and high-quality furniture, consumer electronics, home décor, kitchen products, bedding and bath products, and small appliances. Customers will find only premium home décor on Parker Gwen to furnish a bedroom, living room or dining room. New products will be continually added to the site to reflect the changing trends and technology. Free shipping is provided with all orders.

“We’re going to change online retailing by making each of our customers feel personally engaged as an integral part of the Parker Gwen community,” said Parker Gwen CEO Matthew Phillips. “Our mission is to service you and to make you happy. Ours is a place of inspiration, discovery and happiness. We will evolve by actively making changes based on our customers’ feedback, institute testing to ensure products meet our high standards, and promptly remove products which do not. Our customers’ ideal living space perfectly blends a design that reflects their personality with the ever-evolving home technology of our generation’s greatest innovators,” concluded Phillips.

The online retailer also gives back to shoppers for being interactive with its brand. The Parker Gwen Reward Program offers customers the opportunity to earn points for different actions and turn those points into different rewards. Share a referral with a friend and both will receive a $10 off discount. Share Parker Gwen on a social media platform, signup for an account, celebrate a birthday, place an order – all actions are rewarded with points which add up quickly for big savings on the next purchase.

As Phillips continued, “Parker Gwen seeks to be synonymous with superior customer service, high-quality home furniture, and home technology products. We value and listen to our customers, which in turn allows us to create not just a superior online shopping experience, but a real community that strives to be a destination for inspiration in creating an ultimate home experience.”

Visit https://parkergwen.com/ for more information. Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter or Instagram at theparkergwen.

