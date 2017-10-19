Point-of-Use Water Treatment System Market 2017 by Technology, Device, Application, Geography-Forecast by 2022

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Point-of-use water treatment systems are designed to treat small amounts of drinking water for use in the home. These systems can sit on the counter, can be attached to the faucet or be installed under the sink. Water treatment units are most used for the removal of substances that affect the physical or aesthetic quality of water like taste, color, and odor. Removing a contamination source or replacing the unsafe water with safe one is very important.

The conditions/ environment of water treatment systems operation of are not the same as it was a few decades ago owing to the dynamism of this water treatment systems market is constantly evolving thus facilitating development of new technologies and awareness in the public. Ever-changing technology combined with addition of new product lines are the major drivers for this industry.

Appropriate use of well-maintained POU devices can improve the quality of life by reducing risks of diarrheal diseases and stomach upsets related to acquaintance to waterborne pathogens. The increasing demand for clean drinking water and growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment are some of the major drivers for growth of the point-of-use water treatment systems.

The global market for Point-of-use water treatment systems was estimated to be $XX billion in 2016 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX% and is forecast to reach $XX billion by 2021. Due to increasing water contamination, growing awareness about the clean drinking water, and increasing construction activities drive the point-of-use water treatment systems market. Scarcity of clean drinking water in developing and under-developed regions provides an opportunity to the point-of-use water treatment systems results the market to grow in future.

Point-of-use water treatment systems market is classified on the basis of technology, devices and applications which are further classified. Reverse osmosis is the fastest growing technology in the point-of-use water treatment systems market. In the device segment, tabletop pitchers are projected to grow at the highest rate. In terms of application, the residential sector is the fastest growing segment, followed by the non-residential sector. The faucet-mounted filters are forecast to have the highest growth of XX% during the forecast period 2016-2021. The residential sector is the major end-users for water treatment system. Asia-Pacific and North America together are estimated to occupy a share of more than XX% during 2016 to 2021.

Asia-Pacific is the leading market for global water treatment systems and is forecast to have highest growth in the next few years due to growing adoption of in water treatment systems residential applications. Asia-pacific water treatment systems value market accounts to xx% of the global market for water treatment and is followed by Americas. In Americas, Residential as well as Non-Residential applications are the major end users of water treatment systems.

There are many key players operating in the global point-of-use water treatment system market. The key players that holds the majority market share of around XX% in 2016 are:

3M Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic corporation

LG electronics

Table of Content:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. Comparative Analysis

3.2.1. Product Benchmarking

3.2.2. End User Profiling

3.2.3. Top 5 Financials Analysis

4. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints & Challenges

4.3. Attractiveness of the Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Industry

4.3.1. Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Threats From New Entrants

4.3.3. Power of Buyer

4.3.4. Threat From Substitute Product

4.3.5. Degree of Competition

5. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market-Strategic Analysis

5.1. Point-of-use Water Treatment Market – Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunity Analysis

5.4. Product Life Cycle

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors

6. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market -By Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Filtration Methods

6.2.1. Mechanical Filters

6.2.2. Activated Carbon Filters

6.2.3. Biosand Filters

6.2.4. Catridge Filters

6.3. Reverse Osmosis Systems

6.4. Distillation Systems

6.5. Disinfection and Oxidation

6.5.1. UV Radiation

6.5.2. Ozonation

6.5.3. Chlorination

6.6. Ion Exchange

6.6.1. Anion Exchange

6.6.2. Cation Exchange

6.7. Air Stripping/Aeration

6.7.1. Packed Tower Aeration

7. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market -By Devices

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Tabletop Pitcher

7.3. Faucet-Mounted Filters

7.4. Counter-Top Units

7.5. Under-the-Sink Filters

7.6. Replacement Filters

7.7. Flow-Through Units

8. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market -Byapplication

8.1. Residential

8.2. Non-Residential

8.2.1. Healthcare

8.2.2. Commercial

8.2.3. Industrial

8.2.4. Educational Institutions

9. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market-By Geography

9.1. Americas

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Brazil

9.1.5. Others

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. U.K.

9.2.2. Germany

9.2.3. Italy

9.2.4. Others

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. South Korea

9.3.3. Japan

9.3.4. India

9.3.5. Others

9.4. Rest of The World (RoW)

9.4.1. MEA

9.4.2. Oceania

10. Point-Of-Use Water Treatment System Market Entropy

10.1. New Product Developments

10.2. Product Launches, JVs, Mergers and Acquisitions

Continued…

