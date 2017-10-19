Projector Technology Patents for Auction on Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

US and Chinese Projector technology patents cited by more than 100 companies available on Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

Ocean Tomo Transactions is presenting 34 projector technology patents on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market. The projector technology patents are part of over 1070 HP patents available in twelve technology areas, including: Printing, Computing, Imaging, Network Services, Personal Communication Systems, Life Science & Microfluid, Mobile, Tablet, Telecommunications, Projectors, Sensors, photovoltaic, RFID and Gaming.

Two patents from this lot include a media projector system (US7393110) and tools for directing a collection of light-emitting devices toward pixel locations to make an image (US7230657). A control unit combines a projector and a media player (US7393110) to monitor the media content and turn the lamp on or off in order to display the highest quality image. Patent US7230657 focuses on light emitting device projection methods and systems.

More than 100 companies have cited these patents on over 615 subsequent patent filings. Notable companies that have sighted these patents include: QUALCOMM Inc., Seiko Epson Corporations, Lighting Science Group Corporation, 3M Company, Biological Illumination, LLC, Sony Corporation, NEC Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Steelcase Inc.

The HP auction will be held in both English and Mandarin for brokers located in both the U.S. and China. Payments can be made in USD or RMB. Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ professionals located in the U.S. and in China can manage the needs of buyers in their local time zones and in their native languages.

For further information on these HP assets for sale and to request bidding information please contact HPAuction@OceanTomo.com.

About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market (OTBA) was built to further enhance Intellectual Property (IP) liquidity and transaction transparency. OTBA serves a broad community of active buyers and sellers, providing a platform to purchase or sell patents and patent applications globally. This market is supported by Ocean Tomo and affiliate international voice brokers.

OTBA is a highly efficient platform able to quickly clear patent transitions through a unique blend of technology and professional services. OTBA is currently available in both English and Mandarin (with other language offerings forthcoming). Traditional auction markets are seller driven – buyers are limited to what is offered for sale. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market equally services buyers and sellers. Buyers can now efficiently post anonymous bids resulting in prompt notification of the patent owner by Ocean Tomo.

