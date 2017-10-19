Resoundant, Inc. to Participate in The Liver Meeting® 2017

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Company also announces issuance of new CPT® code for standalone MRE exam

Resoundant, Inc., the developer of magnetic resonance elastography (MRE), is pleased to offer information and resources to attendees while attending the 68th American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting, being held on October 20 — 24, 2017, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

"Given all of the incredible work to tackle some of healthcare’s biggest disease burdens, The Liver Meeting® is one of medicine’s most important scientific and clinical conferences," said Richard L. Ehman, MD, CEO of Resoundant, professor of Radiology, and the Blanche R. & Richard J. Erlanger Professor of Medical Research at the Mayo Clinic. “We’re honored to again be a part of this event.”

Resoundant, Inc. will be exhibiting at Booth #111, where attendees can learn more about how liver MR Elastography (MRE) can benefit their patients and practices. In dozens of clinical studies reported throughout the years, MRE has been shown to have the highest clinical accuracy for staging liver fibrosis. MRE also has a >95% technical success rate, making it a highly accurate and applicable exam for nearly every patient.

Resoundant, Inc. is also pleased to announce that the American Medical Association (AMA) has assigned a new, discrete Category I CPT® (Current Procedural Technology) code to facilitate reimbursement for liver MRE applications during its October panel meeting.

“The definition of a standalone code is a major milestone towards the affirmation of MRE as a standard of care for liver fibrosis staging, not just at Mayo Clinic, but across the U.S.,” said Troy Ziegler, Chief Operating Officer at Resoundant.

Obtaining a Category I CPT® code can only be achieved once there is sufficient evidence demonstrating improved patient outcomes, has the support of professional medical societies, is recognized in practice guidelines, and enjoys widespread clinical adoption.

“The issuance of a Category I CPT® code is likely to significantly reduce the cost and improve accessibility of a standalone MRE for liver fibrosis assessment,” said Ziegler.

Both the AASLD and the American Gastroenterological Association released updated practice guidelines in 2017 that included recommendations for the use of MRE for liver fibrosis staging. The American College of Radiology also issued Appropriateness Criteria® that identifies MRE as the most accurate and applicable noninvasive liver fibrosis test.

MR Elastography remains widely available to clinicians at over 800 Radiology and imaging centers across the globe. Both clinicians and providers can find U.S. locations at MRE:connect (http://www.resoundant.com/mre-connect).

To learn how MRE can help their practice, attendees can go to http://www.resoundant.com/for-providers or stop by the new Resoundant booth (Booth #111).

The Liver Meeting® is a registered trademark of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases.

About the AMA CPT® System



The CPT® coding system offers doctors across the country a uniform process for coding medical services that streamlines reporting and increases accuracy and efficiency. For more than 4 decades, physicians and other health care professionals have relied on CPT to communicate with colleagues, patients, hospitals and insurers about the procedures they have performed.

CPT descriptive terms and identifying codes currently serve a wide variety of important functions. This system of terminology is the most widely accepted medical nomenclature used to report medical procedures and services under public and private health insurance programs. CPT is also used for administrative management purposes such as claims processing and developing guidelines for medical care review.

The uniform language is also applicable to medical education and research by providing a useful basis for local, regional and national utilization comparisons.

About Resoundant, Inc.



Resoundant, Inc is a medical technology company dedicated to improving patient care and diagnosis accuracy by making Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE) available around the world. Resoundant is based in Rochester, MN and was founded by Mayo Foundation for Medical Education & Research, Mayo Clinic physicians and researchers.

For more information, go to http://www.resoundant.com

Contacts

Troy Ziegler



Chief Operating Officer



tziegler(at)resoundant.com

Rudy Seul



Sales & Channel Partnerships



rseul(at)resoundant.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14823436.htm