RJ Young Company Awarded RFG Circle of Excellence Award

RJ Young is proud to announce that it has received the 2018 RFG Circle of Excellence award and had four technicians achieve Prestige status in the area of Hardware/Engine Track from Ricoh USA. Nationally, over 2,200 technicians participated in the Prestige/Prestige Elite Certification Program, representing 184 RFG (Ricoh Family Group) Dealers throughout the United States. These techs are in the top 6% of those participants.

This award was designed to recognize Dealers who provide outstanding service and support in accordance with Ricoh's guidelines. The RFG Circle of Excellence aims for Ricoh to extend their appreciation for dealer’s participation and achievement.

“It is an honor to receive this award for another year. I am so proud of all the technicians who received their Prestige Certification. The Ricoh Service Excellence Award reflects the dedication of our service technicians to ensuring customers are successful each and every day,” said Chip Crunk, RJ Young President & CEO.

RJ Young strives to find the best products and technicians to help customers be more productive and successful in reaching their business goals. Congratulations to David Francis, Tim Spicer, Eric Taylor, and Chris Houck on this distinguished accomplishment.

RJ Young is the second largest independent office equipment dealer in the Southeast, specializing in document management solutions, managed print services, IT services, and office imaging. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, RJ Young has been in business for nearly 62 years and has over 575 employees in 28 sales and service locations across eight states. Under the corporate tagline “Your productivity is our mission,” RJ Young helps modern professionals become more successful in their businesses with solutions to securely manage paper and digital information, maintain vital information technology systems and empower businesses with leading printing technologies. For further information, please visit http://www.rjyoung.com

