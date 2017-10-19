Schedule Viewer, LLC Introduces Automatic Trip Reminders (ATR) for Use by NEMT Transportation Providers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Schedule Viewer, LLC released on October 1st, 2017 Automatic Trip Reminders (ATR) for use with their Non-Emergency Medical Transportation software called MediRoutes.

One of the biggest challenges we hear from NEMT providers is the number of “cancel at doors” and “no shows” that occur every day. A “cancel at door” is when a driver shows up to pick up the passenger and the passenger tells the driver they are not going today for whatever reason. A “no show” is when a driver shows up to pick up the passenger and no one is at the pick-up location. Both cause NEMT providers time and money. Some providers have tried to reduce this by having staff or drivers call the passengers in advance to remind them of their scheduled transportation and confirm the appointment. With ATR, providers will be able to set up automated reminders to their passengers using voice, email and/or text. They will be able to schedule the reminder in advance in MediRoutes and they will receive confirmations from their clients directly in the MediRoutes desktop application either as a confirmed trip, a cancellation or no response.

About MediRoutes

The MediRoutes application by Schedule Viewer, LLC is a cloud-based software used with mobile technologies to offer optimal scheduling, booking, dispatch and billing services for Non-Emergency Transportation Providers. Using these state-of-the-art tools, MediRoutes offers easy online call taking – either trip booking through the import of brokerage trips or direct entry of on-demand trips. MediRoutes offers optimized scheduling – taking into account the patient requirements (ambulatory, wheel chair, or stretcher needs) and appointment time, the transport vehicle’s capacity, the drive time, and funding source requirements or limitations.

MediRoutes provides real-time dispatching and sends the driver’s manifest to driver’s mobile device with the GPS location of each vehicle and the driving time and distance to scheduled pickups and drop offs. Real-time updates to the drivers and the dispatchers show where the drivers are at all times. In addition, the GPS coordinates and time stamps of each pick up and drop off, with the passenger’s signature captured at the time of service, helps everyone stay on track.

About Schedule Viewer, LLC

Schedule Viewer, LLC is a software company, founded in 2008 that develops cloud based software solutions for the people transportation industry. The founding members bring over 50 years combined experience in developing software for the people transportation market and have a history of producing innovative and transformative solutions. The company currents serves over 250 NEMT transportation providers nationwide and processes nearly 10 million trips a year.

The mission of Schedule Viewer is to produce Industry-leading, affordable and easy to use software for the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) market. Using the latest technology coupled with customer driven innovation and excellent support, our goal is to empower our customers: transportation providers and brokers, to be profitable growing businesses giving excellent service to their patrons, the riding public.

The Internet, mobile devices and most recently “cloud” computing technologies have dramatically changed the nature of software development and deployment. As a forward looking software company, Schedule Viewer is innovating using these new platforms unencumbered by “legacy” systems to maintain and support

