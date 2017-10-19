NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2017 / Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Flowserve Corporation (“Flowserve” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FLS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.
On July 27, 2017, Flowserve announced disappointing Second Quarter 2017 Results. Flowserve announced that “certain immaterial accounting errors were identified in prior period financial statements for the period beginning in 2013 through the first quarter of 2017…” In addition, “the Company determined material weakness existed in its internal control structure at year-end 2016 and continued through the end of the 2017 second quarter.” Upon this news, shares of Flowserve were down more than 11% on July 28, 2017. To obtain additional information, go to:
