Targetsolutions Strengthens Infrastructure for Canadian Customers

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

EnhancementsMade at Home and Abroad to Ensure the Most Scalable, Secure Platform Possible

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, announced today its public sector business unit, TargetSolutions, has taken further steps to modernize its computer-based platform and strengthen its infrastructure for customers in Canada.

As the premier provider of online training management applications for public safety agencies in the United States, TargetSolutions has moved Canadian customers to a cloud services platform for the Canadian region to achieve full compliance with the country's requirements for protecting online users' data.

"This is great news and an important step for our current and future customers in Canada,” said Public Sector General Manager Marc Scheipe. "All Canadian clients’ data is being hosted in Canada to meet Canadian requirements. We are focused on providing customers everywhere with the most dynamic online system for delivering and tracking training and compliance tasks while improving safety and operational performance."

TargetSolutions, which delivers its training and performance management system, to the Canadian market through its partner Global Risk Innovations, is making significant enhancements this year – both at home and abroad – to boost its back-end infrastructure in a multi-pronged strategy that will ensure the most scalable and secure platform possible.

Canadian customers will continue to be able to access the industry's most powerful records management system, the highly popular Community Resources file-sharing application, and more than 1,000 online training courses, including more than 450 hours for fire departments, more than 160 hours of EMS continuing education, and more than 240 law enforcement training courses.

"We are investing in the latest technology to accommodate future demands," Scheipe said. "By making these upgrades for Canadian customers, we are improving our platform's reliability, enhancing our disaster recovery capabilities, and meeting Canada's requirements."

About TargetSolutions



TargetSolutions, a Vector Solutions brand, delivers award-winning, real-time training and record-keeping solutions to the fire services, emergency medical services, risk pools, cities and municipalities, law enforcement and public works industries. The company provides engaging, accredited online training courses, cutting-edge software applications, and dynamic performance management solutions to help make organizations safer, more capable, and more compliant. For more information, visit http://www.targetsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @TargetSolutions and on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/TargetSolutions.

About Vector Solutions



Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library exceeds more than 5,000 courses written by 200 subject matter experts and reaches over 5 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vector-solutions.com. Follow us on twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14820858.htm