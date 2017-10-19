Terminal Automation System Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Zion Market Research, the market research group announced the analysis report titled ‘Terminal Automation System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2016–2024’.

The terminal automation system is also known as TAS. Terminal automation system offers control, monitoring, and management of the whole product handling method from receiving to storage and from storage to distribution. It has many applications in commercial as well as residential sectors apart from industrial uses. The main application area where the TAS is used is the oil and gas sector for the various terminals and refineries of oil.

Global Terminal Automation System Market: Segmentation

The global terminal automation system market is segmented into its product, transportation, and geography. On the basis of products, the global market is mainly classified as SCADA, DCS, HMI, PLC, process safety system, automatic tank gauging, security, blending controllers, and others. Based on the transportation, the global market is bifurcated into truck and pipeline. On the basis of geography, the global market for a terminal automation system is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific.

Global Terminal Automation System Market: Growth Factors

The global terminal automation system market has boosted its growth in the recent years. The ability to analyze and manage data of the terminal automation system is the main reason that has escalated the growth of the global market. Further, terminal automation offers different advantages to the gas and oil industry thus lowering the growth of the global market. Moreover, the real-time data management and welfare of the processes is one of the main factors towering the global terminal automation system market. In addition, growing concern about security, safety, and accuracy in the terminal areas is also driving the global market growth. Moreover, development of the old terminals into automated terminals is also contributing to the growth of the global market. Additionally, increasing interest in advanced operational activities is fueling the growth of the global terminal automation system market. On the contrary, the huge cost of ownership is restraining the growth of the global market. Moreover, high cost for transportation and the high maintenance value are the other factor that hinders the growth of the global terminal automation system market.

Global Terminal Automation System Market: Regional Analysis

The global market for the terminal automation system is geographically divided into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. Concerns such as security, accuracy, and safety at the terminal areas have driven the global market in the countries such as the US and Canada. Conversion of the old terminals to automated terminals and the necessity to incorporate the entire terminal system has escalated the global market in Asia Pacific region. The increasing interest in advanced operational activities is boosting the global market in the Europe.

Global Terminal Automation System Market: Competitive Players

Some of the key players in the global market for terminal automation system are Cimation, ABB Ltd., Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric, FMC Technology, Invensys, Honeywell Process Solution, Rockwell Automation Inc., Larsen & Toubro, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, and Wipro Ltd…

