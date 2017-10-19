Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Analysis with Market Trends and Operational Strategies

The global tinea pedis treatment market is segmented based on disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Tinea pedis is a foot infection caused by dermatophyte fungus such as Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton floccosum, and can spread to toenails and hands. These fungi thrive in warm, humid conditions and are transmitted through direct contact with an infected person. Tinea pedis is more commonly found in tropic and subtropical countries.

The global tinea pedis treatment market is segmented based on disease type, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography. Based on disease type, it is classified into interdigital tinea pedis, plantar tinea pedis, and vesicular tinea pedis. Based on route of administration, the market is bifurcated into oral and topical. Topical segment is further classified into gel, creams, spray, lotions, and powders.

The increase in the incidence rate of infectious diseases caused by bacteria, virus, and fungus have enhanced the R&D activities for the treatment of tinea pedis, which predominantly drive the growth of the tinea pedis treatment market. The rise in the geriatric population and increase in the number of immunocompromised patients has increased the incidence of tinea pedis, which fuels demand for their treatments. However, the stringent approval process hamper the market growth.

Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Key Segments:

By Disease Type

-Interdigital Tinea Pedis

-Plantar Tinea Pedis

-Vesicular Tinea Pedis

By Route of Administration

-Oral

-Topical

-Distribution Channel

