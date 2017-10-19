Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Development, Key Opportunities

The global tissue engineered skin substitutes market is segmented based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, application, end users, and geography.

Portland, OR — (SBWIRE) — 10/18/2017 — Tissue engineering is a technique used to restore, maintain, and improve damaged tissues and organs. It develops functional tissues as an alternative to natural ones by using a combination of scaffolds, biologically active molecules, and cells. The skin substitutes are developed using human tissue or non-human tissue, or a combination of both. This technique is commonly used to treat burns, acute wounds, and chronic wounds.

The global tissue engineered skin substitutes market is segmented based on type, route of administration, distribution channel, application, end users, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into synthetic skin substitute, biosynthetic skin substitute, and biological skin substitute. Biological skin substitute is further bifurcated into allograft and xenograft. Allograft is further divided into cellular allograft and acellular allograft.

The increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes and vascular ulcers, high demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the growth in geriatric population majorly drive the market growth. The developing nations in Asia-Pacific and Latin America provide cheaper medical treatments, thus attracting the patient population from developed countries and boost the growth of the market in these regions.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Organogenesis, Inc., Acelity L.P., Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, BSN Medical, Molnlycke Health Care, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic, Tissue Regenix Ltd., and Stratatech Corporation are also provided in this report.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Key Segments:

By Type

-Synthetic Skin Substitute

-Biosynthetic Skin Substitute

-Biological Skin Substitute

-Allograft

-Xenograft

By Application

-Burn Injury

-Diabetic Foot Ulcers

-Chronic Wounds

-Others

By End Users

-Hospitals

-Other Healthcare Facilities

