Tukatech to Showcase Next Generation of 3D Solutions at PI Apparel, Berlin

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Tukatech will be exhibiting at PI Apparel in Berlin, Germany and showcasing their latest 3D fit and collaboration systems.

Tukatech’s virtual sample-making software, TUKA3D, is a solution catered to the fit-conscious fashion product developers. “It’s important for a 3D system to help designers use their creativity with design, embellishments, style lines to make a unique looking product but NOTHING SELLS UNLESS IT FITS”, comments Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. “Brands and retailers who have begun implementing 3D have been stuck using it only in the design stage; they can’t use it for fitting, which ends up wasting time and resources, because they still need to see the fit samples in real life.”

What makes Tukatech’s TUKA3D application unique is the built-in motion simulation, which allows for the garment to be worn by the virtual fit model while they perform various movements such as bending, jumping, flexing, etc. These movements are customized by Tukatech as part of their implementation package. “We include custom virtual models and motions because it’s really the only way to use a 3D system for fit analysis. If you’re not analyzing fit with real-time motion simulation, then you’re not getting the most out of your 3D system,” adds Sareen.

To develop fit, one must have the digital fit model that is a true replica of not just the measurements, but also the live model’s shape and posture. This replication plays a major role to correctly evaluate the drape and fit of a product. With over 650 fit model replicas of brands and retailers, each TUKA3D user is empowered to make a great fitting garment virtually. With the retail sector shifting to a consumer-driven market, agility is the name of the game for brands and vendors. Brand loyalists expect a consistent fit from the brand each time a product is purchased. "Hanger appeal can only go so far. If a garment does not fit well, the 'look' will not be there when the consumer wears it," explains Chris Walia, Tukatech's VP of Sales & Marketing.

“TUKA3D is built on the most powerful 3D CAD platform developed by Autodesk, 3D Studio Max. This platform enables our users to not only eliminate physical sample-making, but also to make powerful presentations to buyers or even end-consumers,” says Savannah Crawford, the Chief Collaborator at Tukatech. “At the PI Apparel conference in Berlin, we will be showcasing these 3D systems specifically from a fit development and collaboration perspective,” she added.

Other systems in Tukatech's product development suite include TUKAcloud, the web-based digital sample room, and TUKA3D Designer Edition, the new asset-based design room.

The PI Apparel Show is the premier platform for discovering technologies that disrupt the fashion, apparel, and footwear industry. Come visit Tukatech’ booth at the show and witness the most advanced apparel 3D solutions in the industry.

About Tukatech, Inc. – Tukatech is the garment and apparel industry's leading provider of fashion design software and technology solutions. Founded in 1995 by garment-industry veteran Ram Sareen, Tukatech offers award-winning 2D pattern making, grading, and marker making software, automated marker making software, 3D sample making/virtual prototyping software, as well as garment plotters, and automatic spreaders and cutters for production. All systems include unlimited training, consulting, process engineering, and implementation of our technologies. The capability of Tukatech’s technology remains unparalleled in the fashion industry.

For more information about the world of Tukatech and to schedule a free demo, contact us today!



http://www.tukatech.com | tukateam(at)tukatech(dot)com | 323-726-3836

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14822752.htm