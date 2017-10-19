Two Greenberg Traurig Lawyers Named to 2018 Benchmark Litigation Top 100 Trial Lawyers List

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Two leading trial lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were listed among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America in the 2018 Benchmark Litigation guide. On the list are Lori G. Cohen, chair of the firm's Trial Practice, as well as of its Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice; and Louis M. Solomon, global co-head of the firm’s International Litigation Practice.

Benchmark Litigation is a guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys; focusing exclusively on U.S. litigation. According to the publication, attorneys are listed among the Top 100 based on a geographically diverse and intensive peer-and-client review-driven study over six months of research. Those listed are found as the elite trial strategists in their respective fields based on the study conducted.

Cohen has a national litigation practice focusing on product liability litigation and specifically, medical device and pharmaceutical litigation. Cohen is national counsel for a medical device manufacturer, handling its litigation including class actions, multidistrict litigation, and trials nationally. She has served as both National Counsel and Regional Counsel for pharmaceutical and medical device companies and has expertise in mass tort, multidistrict, and class action litigation. She also has vast experience in other products liability litigation and jury trials of all kinds. She has defended numerous health care providers, including physicians, hospitals, and managed care entities nationwide.

Cohen has obtained 57 defense verdicts at trial, including a recent defense verdict after a two-month trial with $28 million in alleged damages involving pelvic mesh implants against a medical device manufacturer of women’s health products and a defense verdict after a two-month trial with $30 million in alleged damages involving a laser-resistant endotracheal tube against a medical device manufacturer. She has been referred to as a “product liability star” by The American Lawyer and is noted by clients in Chambers USA as being a “fine trial lawyer” who is “fearless, has enormous energy and her clients feel extremely well served when she’s in charge.”

Solomon is an internationally recognized trial lawyer, having tried over 50 complex commercial cases to judges, juries, and arbitral or governmental bodies. He has broad experience in acting as lead trial counsel in international disputes or controversies affecting multinational companies operating across the globe, including in over a dozen 9-10 figure litigated controversies. Solomon has served as lead trial counsel in private and class action cases as well as government and regulatory proceedings.

The Wall Street Journal has described Solomon’s "long and distinguished career as a corporate litigator." Other national and international credentialing organizations praise him as a trial lawyer with "immense" experience; "particularly prized for his strong international litigation experience"; "highly experienced trial lawyer handling cases in a wide range of areas, from antitrust to IP to international litigation"; "specializ[ing] in pulling clients out of the fire"; "ascribe this life-saving ability to his exceptional judgment when advising on risky business or regulatory situations"; and "just as good at crafting watertight settlements. No detail or potential future risk escapes him." Solomon has leading trial and appellate victories involving international litigation issues, and his broad international litigation experience has included litigations and arbitrations involving numerous EU countries, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, as well as Russia and other former Soviet countries. Solomon is the author of a renowned e-book, International Litigation: Topics and Trends, http://www.internationalpractice.org. His OneWorld international practice blog postings can be read at blog.internationalpractice.org.

Greenberg Traurig’s Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 600 attorneys. The firm’s trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client’s unique needs goals.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and was among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

