Vcheck Global, LLC Announces Appointment of New CEO

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Vcheck Global announces Adam Rudman as CEO.

Vcheck Global, a leading provider of business to business due diligence background checks, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Rudman as CEO. Mr. Rudman will be responsible for the company’s continued growth strategy and operations.

Mr. Rudman, in his previous role as Managing Director of Vcheck Global, helped drive the company’s growth in the US and internationally since 2013. Mr. Rudman is a proven business leader who has demonstrated a passion for solutions in the arena of basic and complex personal and business due diligence, background screening, document retrieval, “know-your-customer” bank compliance solutions, risk management and specialized research.

Seth Farbman, Managing Member of Vcheck Global commented, “The board of directors welcomes Mr. Rudman to his well-earned new role. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities to build upon our current infrastructure with an expansion of services to continue to meet the broad needs of our corporate clients.”

Mr. Rudman commented, “I want to acknowledge and thank Michael Adams, the founder of Vcheck Global, who has done a tremendous job since the company’s inception and who will continue to lead our diversified teams of investigators. The experience he offers our clients is an immense value that we look forward to integrating with customer focused technology tools that we intend to launch in the coming months.”

About Vcheck Global:



Vcheck Global is a business-to-business provider of due diligence, background checks, employment screening, document retrieval, and specialized research of both business entities and individuals. Vcheck Global protects its clients by providing essential information about the people and companies they do business with.

For more information regarding Vcheck Global please visit us at http://www.vcheckglobal.com, email info(at)vcheckglobal.com or call (888) 740-0747.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/Rudman/ceo/prweb14822534.htm