Virtual School Accountability, Transgender Student Rights Among the Topics Explored at Four Pearson-supported Presentations at iNACOL 2017

Sessions bring together online educators, researchers, and experts from the education reform and charter school communities

At the 2017 iNACOL Symposium, Oct. 23-25 in Orlando, Pearson Online & Blended Learning experts will participate in four sessions focused on some of the most-discussed topics in education today, including what promises to be a lively conversation about measuring success in K-12 virtual schools. Other sessions explore student mobility, personalized learning and supporting transgender students (see complete schedule below).

iNACOL’s annual conference is the industry’s leading event for K-12 online, blended and competency-based learning and brings together experts, leading practitioners and educators, policymakers, researchers and innovators from throughout the field. More than 2,500 representatives from national, state, district, private, and other online education programs are expected at the Symposium held from Oct. 23-25.

Pearson-supported presentations:

New Research and Promising Practices Regarding Online Student Mobility



Monday, Oct. 23, 8:00–11:00 a.m.



Northern Salon E3

Presenters: Dr. Patricia Hoge, Pearson Online and Blended Learning; Sean McManus, A3 Education Group; and Dr. Alyssa Walters, Pearson Online and Blended Learning

Personalized Learning: Helping Your Key Stakeholders (Including Parents!) Along the Journey



Monday, Oct. 23, 1:00–4:00 p.m. ET



Northern Salon E3

Presenters: Darren Calvert, Irene L. Chavez Excel Academy; Dr. Els DeGeest, Pearson Pedagogical Models Research; Kristen DiCerbo, Pearson Education Research; Dr. Bernadette Ortiz-Brewster PhD, College Park Academy; and Mickey Revenaugh, Pearson Global Schools

Transgender Student Rights 2017: A Roadmap for Navigating Federal Guidelines and Individual State Regulations



Wednesday, Oct. 25, 10:00–11:00 a.m. ET



Northern Hemisphere BC

Presenters: Khoa Nguyen, Board of Governors, Human Rights Campaign; Marketing Manager, Pearson Online & Blended Learning (moderator); Tisha Green-Rinker, Director of Counseling Services, Pearson Online & Blended Learning; Melissa Brown, Executive Director, Indiana Connections Academy

Failing Schools or Metrics? A Virtual School Accountability Debate



Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2:15–3:15 p.m. ET



Northern Salon A4

Presenters: Kevin Chavous, author, attorney, education reform leader, Chavous Group; Dr. Betheny Gross, Research Director, Center on Reinventing Public Education; Peter Robertson, Vice President of School Operations, Pearson Online & Blended Learning; Nelson Smith, Senior Advisor, National Association for Charter School Authorizers; and John Watson, Founder, Evergreen Education Group (moderator)

To join the conversation, visit Pearson at booth #345 at iNACOL or follow @Pearson on Twitter and #iNACOL2017. For more information about Pearson and online and blended learning at iNACOL, click here.

