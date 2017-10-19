World’s Most Intelligent Magnetic Pen, Magno-Ink, Quadruples Crowdfunding Goal, Raising over $30,000 and Counting on Kickstarter

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Magno-Ink is the world’s most intelligent & affordable luxury pen & the very first company in the world to use magnets in order to control the activation of a writing instrument.

Magno-Ink by HribarCain is pleased to announce they were fully funded within 90 minutes of launching and have smashed their goal by over 300% within 24 hours on Kickstarter. It’s the world’s most intelligent magnetic pen, a blend of the very best and innovative thinking.

The inspiration was taken from an extremely successful product that HribarCain launched last year with the help of the Kickstarter community. Magno, the world’s first magnetically controlled pencil, raised over $100,000.

The Design Engineers behind this project were at technology giant Dyson before buying their own design studio in the United Kingdom, where they now create new and innovative products, many confidential until the launch.

“We’re extremely proud to be the pioneers of this revolutionary technology,” said HribarCain co-founder, Matthew Aston Cain. “We’d like to thank all of our backers for the tremendous start to our campaign.”

The Magno-Ink has been called magnetic, intelligent & magical. It’s engineered so the weight in hand is perfectly poised for use, the center of gravity is slightly lower than a conventional pen to provide more comfort during extended use. No detail has been overlooked, other robust design features include the following:



Energized by Neodymium Magnets

Telescopic Design

Water & Scratch Resistant

Aircraft Grade Aluminum

Offset Centre of Mass for Anti-roll, the only pen in the world that works in this way

Docking Station Available

Range of Colors Available comes with both blue & black ink cartridge

Custom Magnetic Close Case Packaging with ribbon release

Lifetime Warranty

After initial feedback from backers, the HribarCain team also announced today that after making a small design iteration to the pen, traditional ink cartridges will now be compatible with the Magno-ink.

Magno-ink is currently available on Kickstarter until December 15, 2017, with shipping to anywhere in the world. For more information or to pre-order, visit the Magno-Ink Page on Kickstarter.

About Magno-Ink by HRIBARCAIN



Design Engineers Ashley Hribar-Green (28 years) and Matthew Aston Cain (26 years) have a strong passion to innovate products that have become stale and unchanged. Their goal is to make affordable luxury for everyone. Having people enjoy their products is more important than making profits and recognize that this attitude is essential to growing their business.

