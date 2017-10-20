Allegis Global Solutions Director Steve Parker Participating in Artificial Intelligence and Candidate Experience Panel at the 2017 HCInnovation@Work Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), a leading provider of global talent acquisition and workforce solutions, will participate in the “AI is Transforming the Candidate Experience” panel at the upcoming HCInnovation@Work Conference at The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on October 26, 2017.

Steve Parker, Director of Global RPO Technology at AGS will join thought leaders from PARADOX and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company on the technology-focused panel. The discussion will take place on Thursday, October 26, 11:05 – 11:40 a.m. PDT.

“As the AI technology landscape continues to evolve, it’s essential that the recruiting industry evolves in tandem to drive a more effective, efficient, and ultimately enjoyable candidate experience,” said Steve Parker. “At AGS, we are leading the way in terms of integrated technology to do this – which is driving business outcomes for our clients. I’m excited to share insights into our processes at next week’s event.”

To register for the HCInnovation@Work Conference follow this link http://www.hci.org/iw-conference/2017. For more information on Allegis Global Solutions and its industry-leading services, visit http://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com and follow @AllegisGlobal.

About Allegis Global Solutions

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), an Allegis Group company, is a leading provider of global talent acquisition and workforce solutions. We support clients in more than 60 countries with world-class recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed service provider (MSP), and services procurement (SOW) solutions.

Our core strength is providing our clients with universal access to talent by engineering complex, next generation workforce capability. Whether our customers require our services regionally or globally, we have the experience, state-of-the-art technology and sustained investments in innovation to ensure we deliver workforce solutions that improve organizational efficiencies, save costs and promote growth.

For more information, visit http://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com or follow on Twitter @AllegisGlobal.

