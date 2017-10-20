Author Beth Snow‘s Newly Released “Michael Is All the Rage” is a Christian Murder Mystery Set in a Hurricane-Ravaged Southern Town

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“Michael Is All the Rage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Snow is an evocative tale bringing a wealthy Southern family- including its turbulent history- to life.

“Michael Is All the Rage”: a story of hope and faith in the knowledge that repentance- and forgiveness- are possible for those who sincerely ask for it. “Michael Is All the Rage” is the creation of published author Beth Snow, who currently lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A hurricane in the South is not surprising at all. However, a murder during a hurricane may be. A wealthy Southern family is in the midst of all of it.

Tracing their family history is important to show the family dynamics and all the trials they have overcome. It is amazing how family members can do unspeakable things to one another. Readers will be amazed at the atrocities that these individuals commit.

In the midst of all the turmoil, God shines through. He brings people to forgiveness and repentance. Lives are changed for the better. However, there are still penalties to pay for crimes committed. This story has twists and turns throughout. I think readers will find it compelling and uplifting.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Snow‘s new book is a suspenseful murder mystery with comforting message of God’s love and forgiveness.

