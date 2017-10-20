Author George Beasley’s Newly Released “The Invisible Soul” Shines A Healing Light Onto The Small Voices That Undermine The Lives Of Everyone

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“The Invisible Soul”: a personal account that reveals the small voices that slowly consume people. “The Invisible Soul” is the creation of published author, George Beasley, a man who struggled with the voices of condemnation, fear, and guilt for years. He now lives to tell his story and the events that have changed his life. For more information about George, visit his website at http://www.theinvisiblesoul.com.

“In 2008, The Invisible Soul was released. We know by the word of their testimony many lives have been changed. This second edition, nine years later, will bring you more detail and many more new journeys that came as a result of the original writing. Be prepared to meet new people and experience new emotions as you read this “more detailed than ever” insight into a life as it’s lived out controlled by an invisible soul. Let’s rise up! Together with our creator, God himself, we can have victory in our lives.” –George Beasley

The small voices that softly condemned him and filled him with guilt also paralyzed him with fear. In documenting his life and releasing his story, he exposes his invisible soul to the world, thereby embracing the healing process. Invisible souls are those small voices that speak destruction into the lives of everyone. It is time to rise up and defeat these invisible souls, which seek to destroy people from the inside out.

