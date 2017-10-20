Business Architecture Guild Announces Practitioner Workshops

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Business Architecture Guild® is pleased to announce it will be sponsoring a 3-day series of Business Architecture Practitioner and Reference Model Workshop on December 5-7, 2017, to be held in Burlingame, CA. This 3-day series offers practitioners the unique opportunity to engage in hands on collaborative content building efforts, mentored by leading industry experts. Participants will enhance their skills while helping advance the practice. Each workshop day focuses on evolving specific aspects of the business architecture practice and industry reference models.

Day 1: Healthcare Provider and Payer Reference Model Workshop will refine and align an integrated business architecture reference model for healthcare providers and payers. This session, to be led by representatives from a healthcare payer and a healthcare provider, will seek to align healthcare provider and payer perspectives across a shared business ecosystem. The results of this effort will provide a basis for cross-ecosystem perspectives that can further various healthcare related scenarios.

Day 2: Business Architecture End-to-End Practice Workshop will seek to detail approaches for applying business architecture from strategy definition through solution deployment. This workshop, to be led by business architecture thought leaders, will focus on business architecture’s role in strategy formulation and interpretation, articulating business-wide impacts, designing business solutions, framing initiatives and related investments, and deriving successful solutions.

Day 3: Financial Services Reference Model Workshop will seek to expand existing financial services reference model content beyond the current baseline, focusing on extended business architecture domains. Specifically, workshop topics will include defining business objectives and key performance indicators, initiatives focused on delivering those objectives, and the creation of sample implementation roadmaps for financial institutions.

Workshop outcomes focus on providing practical results for business architecture practitioners. Attendees will gain valuable insights and experience from maturing reference model content and engaging in defining the use of business architecture from strategy formulation through solution deployment. The results will be refined post-workshop by various teams within the Business Architecture Guild, further maturing industry maturity across highly valuable areas of focus.

Attendees with limited experience may attend a half-day, Business Architecture Primer on Monday afternoon. This session is free of charge to workshop attendees and ensures that attendees are ready to engage in the hands-on workshops. These workshops are part of an ongoing series of workshops sponsored by the Business Architecture Guild® with its hosting partner, the Object Management Group® (OMG).

