Convenient Accessory for Canned Lip Balm (LST-778)

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Lip Balm Clasp, to applicable companies for their consideration.

An inventor from Inglewood, Calif., is one of the many people who uses lip balm on a regular basis, and he wants to make life a bit easier for those like him. "I always lose my cans of lip balm, so I decided that there should be a better way of carrying canned lip balm," he said. "That’s when I got the idea for the LIP BALM CLASP."

The LIP BALM CLASP enables a user to carry and access canned lip balm in an easier and more convenient manner. It keeps the balm available at all times, as well as prevents it from being misplaced or lost. This reduces the need for replacement, which saves money.

Compact, ergonomic and easy to use, the LIP BALM CLASP can be produced in different sizes, colors and designs (such as logos, sports themes, movie or TV images, etc.).

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LST-778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/LipBalmClasp/prweb14826789.htm