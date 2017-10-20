Dennis R. Eades’s Newly Released ” Stumbling Blocks: A Lack of Knowledge ” is an Insightful Book Teaching How to Hold on to Godly Principles and Not Compromise Morals

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“Stumbling Blocks: A Lack of Knowledge”: an impactful book about self-governance with God’s help that explains the pitfalls Christians must keep away from to stay Godly and wise. “Stumbling Blocks: A Lack of Knowledge” is the creation of published author, Dennis R. Eades, a passionate Christian writer.

Eades shares, “Whether we admit it or not, we want to be loved and accepted. There are exceptions, but they usually represent individuals that are disillusioned or depressed. Sometimes, people must work to be accepted by themselves; often we criticize ourselves to the point of lowering our self-esteem. As people mature, they usually rationalize that they will not be accepted by all, so they tighten their target group. Seeking to create a circle of friends and loved ones is within our human nature—it just comes naturally. This type of thinking often results in sinful behavior. One might oppress a person or group to find favor with another. Let’s look at what God’s word has to say about it: ‘To have respect of persons is not good: For, for a piece of bread that man will transgress’ (Proverbs 28:21). Need something from the New Testament? ‘My brethren, have not the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory, with respect of persons. But if ye have respect to persons, ye commit sin, and are convinced of the law as transgressors’ (James 2:1, 9). To be true to God’s word requires setting aside of some of our inherent personality traits.”

Eades also includes three hundred and sixty-five inspiring proverbs called “Instructions to the Wise” at the end of his book, giving readers a “modern perspective of God’s mind.” These are the instructions that Eades has gained while he was working in the mission field.

View a synopsis of “Stumbling Blocks: A Lack of Knowledge” on YouTube.

