Douglas Murray’s newly released “Not of Works” is an Insightful Book About The Urgent Need Of Having Faith In God And Telling Others About His Love For Everyone

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

“Not of Works” from Christian Faith Publishing author Douglas Murray is an informative book that answers the usual questions about God that are asked by anyone who has frustrations and problems in life, like why evil happens if the Lord is good, why one cannot enter heaven without faith, and why good works are essential in a Christian’s life.

“Not of Works”: an enlightening book that explains the importance of good works as an evidence of faith, not as a way to enter heaven. “Not of Works” is the creation of published author, Douglas M. Murray, a minister at the Bread of Life Church and regional commander of the International Fellowship of Chaplains.

Murray shares, “Several years ago, I was attending a church service at a local church and the church pastor told the congregation the character of his father, how he liked his booze and that he was a mean drunk. And when his father was in hospice, he had received the Lord just prior to his passing. What caught my attention was that his father knew about Christ his entire life but he did not have a spiritual transformation until he knew his death was imminent. We must seek repentance at all times. We must ask for forgiveness from the moment we know that we committed our sins. We, by no means, should wait till the last moment prior to our deaths.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Douglas M. Murray’s new book effectively cites Bible passages and historical facts to explain the biblical view of God as a Creator and Savior of mankind, to emphasize that faith without works is dead, and to encourage readers to believe in Christ.

Murray also discusses the teachings of James and Paul that are written in the Bible, shedding light to the usual confusion Christians face when attempting to understand the concept of faith.

View a synopsis of “Not of Works” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase “Not of Works” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Not of Works”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/2017/10/prweb14809307.htm