EndoPro Magazine Wins 2017 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Award for Best Full Issue Healthcare/Medical/Nursing

Annual Media Awards Recognize Top Editorial and Design Campaigns

EndoPro Magazine today received Folio:’s 2017 B-to-B Eddie Award for Full Issue in the Healthcare/Medical/Nursing category for the May/June 2017 issue.

“We were just excited to be included within this group of quality publications” said Bill Eikost, Publisher. “We have assembled an excellent publishing team who is knowledgeable about this market space. We enjoy what we do, and receiving this award confirms that we are doing a lot of the right things.”

EndoPro Magazine also received honorable mention recognition for it’s article, “Protecting Scope Tips is Crucial to Patient Safety and Equipment Function” by Andy Eakins, DipM, MCIM which appeared in the March/April 2017 issue.

“We’ve been receiving some outstanding editorial contributions this year,” said EndoPro Editor, Karin Lillis. “Being recognized last year (our first year publishing) helped a great deal, so I can only imagine what receiving top honors and another honorable mention this year will do.”

“The Eddie & Ozzie Awards are recognised as one of the industry’s most prestigious international awards” remarked Bill Eikost. “We were honoured to be sitting around the best the publishing and media space has to offer, and look forward to building upon this success so we can deliver the best content possible to our audience.”

About Folio:



Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Their primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.

About EndoPro Magazine:



EndoPro Magazine is produced by a team of publishing experts with more than 60 years of collective experience, and 30-plus years in endoscopy publishing category. EndoPro is considered the go-to souce for timely, relevant practice guidance that endoscopy professionals need to protect their institutions, their patients and their fellow healthcare workers. For more information, contact Bill Eikost at 877-519-9592 or email Bill.Eikost@7ToesMedia.com. http://www.endopromag.com





