Florida Self Storage Association Announces Its Annual Owners Summit

The Florida Self Storage Association (FSSA), a state-based organization for self storage owners, operators, and vendors who service the self storage industry, announced their annual Owners Summit is taking place on November 1 & 2, 2017 at the Ritz-Carlton in Sarasota, FL. This event is open to self storage owners, operators, and investors.

The 2017 Owners Summit features an evening networking reception held on the water at the Ritz on November 1, and continues through November 2 with education and more networking. Speakers include Brian E. Smith of Baker & Hostetler, LLP who will cover Eminent Domain in Florida: The Basics; Bret Zinn of Yardi Matrix on Self Storage Data: New Construction, Rate Trends, and a Forward Florida Outlook; and a panel sponsored and moderated by Marcus & Millichap on The Most Pressing Issues Affecting Self Storage Owners in Florida.

Chuck Dodge of Bader Company, Summit event sponsor and longtime member of the FSSA, Bader Company said, “FSSA remains one of the preeminent organizations within the self storage industry. The FSSA is a great resource for owners and vendors alike to stay up-to-date on trends and issues that may impact our businesses. Whether it is through strengthening existing relationships and friendships, or through meeting individuals new to the industry, the FSSA provides numerous opportunities for Bader to grow and strengthen our brand in the state of Florida.”

Registration fees vary for members and nonmembers. You can register for the Owners Summit, become a member, and learn more about the FSSA at http://www.FloridaSSA.org. If you have questions, send an email to clong(at)FloridaSSA.org or call the office at 863-884-7204.

