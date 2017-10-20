Forensic Logic Appoints Bradford Davis as CEO

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Forensic Logic has announced the appointment of Bradford Davis as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will assume responsibilities on January 1, 2018 and will succeed Bob Batty, who will assume the title of Executive Chairman and continue to lead a number of strategic initiatives for the company.

“For the past five years, Brad has been the architect of Forensic Logic’s transition from a regional software provider to a national network, spearheading the company’s expansion, fundraising and strategic partnerships and acquisitions. The company could not be in better hands,” said Bob Batty, Forensic Logic’s outgoing CEO.

“Working under Bob’s leadership has been one of the great professional privileges of my life,” added Brad. “What Bob, Ron Mayer and the founding Forensic Logic team have created is the technological foundation of a shift in how our society combats crime, and it is a profound honor to carry their vision forward. The nation is long overdue for a collaborative network of users and information to further build public trust in law enforcement and let our men and women in blue better protect our communities."

Before joining Forensic Logic, Brad served at Kissinger Associates and the Monitor Group, advising national security clientele. Brad is a decorated former U.S. Naval officer, having served in multiple campaigns in the Middle East. He holds an AB with high honors from Dartmouth College, an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and an MPA from the Harvard Kennedy School. He has served on numerous business and philanthropic boards.

News of the appointment follows Forensic Logic’s recent announcement of its successful raise of a round of funding from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm based in San Francisco. The company also announced its recent acquisition from IBM of COPLINK, a national network of law enforcement information and professionals. The company also announced this week its alliance with Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading source of news and information for professional markets.

Forensic Logic powers the largest, most robust law enforcement information network in America. The company deploys a national-scale search engine and analysis platform developed in partnership between the technology community and local, state and federal law enforcement. Its purpose is to deploy mission-critical technology to help law enforcement professionals better serve and protect our communities. For more information, please visit http://www.forensiclogic.com

