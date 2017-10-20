Greenberg Traurig Chicago Receives Distinguished Service to the Arts Award

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

The Chicago office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP received the Distinguished Service to the Arts Award from Lawyers for the Creative Arts (LCA) at their annual benefit luncheon on Oct. 18 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago.

Each year, LCA presents the Distinguished Service to the Arts Award to individuals and organizations that have had a profound impact on the development of arts and culture in Chicago. This year’s fellow honorees included world famous opera singer and soprano Renée Fleming; Anthony Freud of the Lyric Opera of Chicago; and Michael Clark, a partner at Sidley Austin LLP.

Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig’s Chicago office have contributed countless hours of litigation and transactional pro bono matters for LCA and, as a result, have built a strong relationship with the organization. Shareholder Francis A. Citera serves on the Board of Directors and Shareholder Brett M. Doran is a member of the Associates Board. Various attorneys have also handled matters for LCA throughout the year, bringing their expertise and passion for the arts to help LCA clients in transactional matters, intellectual property matters, and dozens of other interesting and rewarding issues.

One such case includes the representation of cover band “Led Zeppelin II” in a four-year litigation against one of its former members alleging breach of fiduciary duty and shareholder oppression and a significant damages claim of hundreds of thousands of dollars after a band member left the group. Greenberg Traurig attorneys were successful in dismissing a number of the filed claims, resulting in a favorable settlement for the band. The team involved included Shareholder Howard K. Jeruchimowitz and Associates Caitlyn E. Haller, Kyle L. Flynn, Aaron S. Klein, and Lucia L. Marker-Moore.

LCA Executive Director, Jan Feldman, stated, “Howard Jeruchimowitz’s team did the kind of work on this case that one hopes to see in contentious matters – skillful legal representation combined with a willingness to work toward a compromise that enables the parties to get on with their lives.”

Greenberg Traurig looks forward to many more years of collaboration with LCA. “Support for the arts is an important part of the human endeavor,” said Citera. “I am proud of Greenberg Traurig’s efforts on behalf of LCA.”

