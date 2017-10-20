Greenberg Traurig’s Obiamaka P. Madubuko to Speak at ABA’s 2017 Section of International Law Fall Conference

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Obiamaka P. Madubuko, a Litigation & Compliance shareholder in the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will participate at the American Bar Association’s 2017 Section of International Law Fall Conference, Oct. 26, at the JW Marriot Marquis in Miami.

Madubuko will moderate the panel, “How Smart is Your Smart Phone Really? Managing Digital Payment Risk on Mobile Devices.” The panel will explore the growth and regulation of the fintech industry, the increasing threat of cyber-attacks and ransomware, data privacy, ownership, and information sharing challenges. She will also discuss the rise of virtual currencies and online wallets, cross-border issues, and attendant privacy, corruption, and fraud risks related to the use of mobile devices to make digital payments in our increasingly ever-connected world.

Madubuko, a member of the firm’s Cybersecurity, Privacy and Crisis Management Group, focuses her practice on anti-corruption and fraud matters and advises U.S.-based companies doing business in international markets. She advises companies on a host of compliance and transactional due diligence issues arising under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), UK Bribery Act, the Dodd-Frank Act, Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), and other global trade regulations, including cybersecurity defense and data breach response. She also assists clients with internal investigations, risk assessments, and independent audits, as well as drafting, evaluating and updating corporate policies to ensure compliance.

