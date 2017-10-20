Higher Logic Announces Floyd Award, Introduces New Champion Program

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Customer Achievements in Developing Online Communities Recognized

Higher Logic today publicly announced the Higher Logic Floyd Awards and introduced a new Higher Logic Champion Program. These announcements were previously made privately during the 8th annual Higher Logic Super Forum, a national conference of the Higher Logic User Group (HUG), which took place October 15-17, 2017, at the Renaissance Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Va.

Higher Logic Super Forum is an exclusive annual event for Higher Logic clients and partners focused on the power of online communities and getting more value out of the Higher Logic platform. The Higher Logic Floyd Awards and new Champion Program recognize Higher Logic clients using the company’s online community platform to its fullest potential to deepen their engagement with customers.

“The Floyd Awards program during Super Forum is always a wonderfully humbling experience as our clients across a variety of industries demonstrate amazing creativity in the brilliant application of our platform,” said Rob Wenger, Higher Logic CEO. “Our new Champion Program gives us the opportunity to recognize throughout the year the breadth of creativity and success our clients achieve and their willingness to tell the world about it.”

Higher Logic Floyd Awards



The Higher Logic Floyd Awards recognize Higher Logic clients across a range of categories. The 2017 award recipients are:



Most Successful Online Community – Dynamics GP User Group

Launched in 2013, the Dynamics GP User Group (GPUG) has successfully elevated a software user group into a member acquisition and retention titan. In 2017, they’ve experienced 60 percent non-member to member conversion rates and 81 percent member retention rates. Their discussion digests average over 45 posts a day, offering immense value to their 31,000 members.



Most Successful Community Launch – Perkins School for the Blind

Launched a year ago, the Perkins School for the Blind online community has successfully brought together professionals from all over the world with different cultural backgrounds and time zones to improve educational services offered for visually impaired children. Over half of the 291 members have contributed to their discussion groups, creating over 700 posts in the year since they’ve launched.



Best Main Site Design – International District Energy Association

With a modern, clean design and intuitive information architecture, the International District Energy Association’s main site is a standout. It surfaces the information most critical to its members and shows incredible restraint in keeping noise to a minimum. To help capture and engage its members, the site is fully responsive and strategic in prioritizing content in its mobile design.



Best Community Site Design – Public Lands Alliance

In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, the Public Lands Alliance site achieves what is not easy – combining a main site and community site in a way that keeps user-generated content front-and-center. They have created a homepage that continues to have fresh, new content that encourages engagement, and they have prioritized the user experience, creating easy-to-use resources for information-sharing and recruiting.



Community Manager of the Year – Simona Ciampi, American Association for Clinical Chemistry Artery

As the Associate Director of Online Members Engagement at the American Association for Clinical Chemistry Artery, Simona focuses on creating plans and driving adoption of the association’s online community, engaging and activating members with tactical psychology, marketing, communications, and people skills. She increases engagement from within her team of ambassadors with frequent contests.

Innovation Awards



The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards (CFP Board) created a community designed to support candidates pursuing CFP® certification. The community attracts and engages candidates, provides a place for them to share advice and personal experiences, and offers support while they go through the rigorous preparation process. The online community is currently helping the CFP Board improve the pass rate on the certification exam.

The Higher Logic-powered Discovery Educator Network (DEN) online community provides a place to continue to strengthen the bonds created through the organization’s live events and brings a broader audience into the mix. Unique privacy restrictions required innovation with data integration and introduced engagement challenges.

Automation Rules Master – Sigma Theta Tau International

Sigma Theta Tau International enhances engagement with 62 well-choreographed automation rules. They not only leverage out-of-the-box best-practice rules, they’ve also created custom rules to welcome and thank chapter leadership based on when users join/leave the community; encourage mentor/mentee enrollment by targeting emails based on job title; and encourage members to join communities of interest based on demographics.

Higher Logic Champion Program



The Higher Logic Champion Program formally recognizes and rewards clients for their advocacy of Higher Logic via multiple channels. Participants earn badges in five opportunity categories: Content Creation, Knowledge Sharing, Community Engagement, Education and Product Advocacy. In addition to gaining deeper knowledge of the Higher Logic platform and giving back to the Higher Logic community, participants can earn CAE credits with Higher Logic's learning opportunities and gain direct access to Higher Logic executives, staff and resources. Participation in the program requires membership in HUG.

