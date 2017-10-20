Important Things to Keep in Mind When Crafting a Content Marketing Mission Statement: Shweiki Media Printing Company Presents a New Webinar With Expert Marketing Advice

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

When crafting a mission statement, many companies consider the "who" and "what" but forget a very important element for representing their brand: the "why." To help marketers craft an effective mission statement that summarizes why their brand does what it does, Shweiki Media has teamed up with marketing expert Marcus Sheridan of the Sales Lion to present a new webinar featuring expert strategies.

Most companies already know to consider the “who” and “what” before they start crafting their mission statement. However, most companies also don’t think of the “why” or devote enough attention to it. By thoroughly outlining why a company does what it does, marketers can develop a successful content marketing mission statement that represents their brand and packs a punch.

To help marketers craft these statements – and do it well – Shweiki Media Printing Company has joined forces with Marcus Sheridan of The Sales Lion to present a new webinar, available now exclusively through Shweiki.

In 2009 after a string of success, Sheridan founded The Sales Lion, a sales marketing and development blog. The New York Times has referred to Marcus as the “web marketing guru” due to his marketing excellence and versatility. In this webinar, Sheridan explains the importance of team-driven content marketing and how to craft a content marketing mission statement, and discusses the following topics:

-Thinking of oneself as a teacher



-Getting the team involved



-Workshops and exercises



-The importance of specificity



-And more!

About Marcus Sheridan:

In 2001 and fresh out of college, Marcus Sheridan stumbled across his first business with two friends and began installing swimming pools out of the back of a beat-up pickup truck. 9 years later, and with the help of incredible innovations through inbound and content marketing, Sheridan’s company overcame the collapse of the housing market and became one of the largest pool installers in the US and currently has the most visited swimming pool web site in the world—http://www.RiverPoolsandSpas.com. With such success, in late 2009, Sheridan started his sales, marketing, and personal development blog—The Sales Lion, and has since grown The Sales Lion brand to be synonymous with inbound and content marketing excellence while being featured in multiple industry publications, including the New York Times where he was referred to as a “web marketing guru.” Today, when Sheridan is not giving riveting and passion-filled keynotes around the globe or consulting with businesses and brands, he generally finds himself on an adventure with his wife and four children.

