Invention Promotes Fun and Entertainment for Friends and Family (PIT-481)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit ABC Name Game to companies for their review.

There are many different games for people to play, but an inventor from Prospect, Pa, wanted to offer a game that is both fun and knowledge-related. "That’s when I came up with the idea for the ABC NAME GAME," he said.

The ABC NAME GAME provides a way for friends and family to enjoy themselves. It challenges players’ knowledge as well as tests players' written and verbal skills.

Dynamic, interactive, easy to play and suitable for the general population, the game can be played by individual players or teams.

The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-PIT-481, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com –

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/ABCNameGame/prweb14826861.htm