Inventor Develops Accessory to Protect a Motorcycle from Sunlight (BRK-1245)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, American Saddle Shades, in the hopes of a good faith review.

PITTSBURGH…An inventor and motorcycle enthusiast from Harvest, Ala., thought there needed to be a quick and easy way to protect a motorcycle from the sun, so he invented the patent-pending AMERICAN SADDLE SHADES.

The AMERICAN SADDLE SHADES provides an effective way to protect the upper portion of a parked motorcycle. In doing so, it helps to prevent damage caused by harmful UV rays and debris. As a result, it ensures that the motorcycle remains clean and comfortable. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for the owners of motorcycles. Additionally, the AMERICAN SADDLE SHADES is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design helps to prevent hot, faded seats and other damage.”

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-BRK-1245, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/AmericanSaddleShades/prweb14823841.htm