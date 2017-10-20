Inventor Develops Accessory to Repair Broken Heels (CPC-182)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, Liquid Heels, to applicable companies for their consideration.

An inventor, from Bridgeport, Conn., thought there needed to be a quick and easy way to repair a broken or worn heel, so she invented the LIQUID HEELS.

The LIQUID HEELS provides a simple way to temporarily repair an uneven or missing heel. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wear an uneven or broken shoe. As a result, it enhances comfort, and it could help to increase the life of the shoe. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for men and women. Additionally, the LIQUID HEELS is producible in design variations, and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design offers an effective shoe repair solution.”

