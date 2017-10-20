Inventor Develops Receptacle to Collect Vomit (CIC-247)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit the Upchuck Bucket to companies for their review.

PITTSBURGH…“After my family got the flu, I thought there needed to be a better way to catch and dispose of vomit,” said an inventor, from Sublette, Ill., “so I invented THE UPCHUCK BUCKET.”

THE UPCHUCK BUCKET provides a convenient receptacle for catching vomit when sick. It also offers an effective way to clean and dispose of vomit. As a result, it enhances sanitary conditions. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use, so it is ideal for households, schools and hospitals. Additionally, THE UPCHUCK BUCKET is producible in design variations, and a prototype model is available upon request. The invention is patent-pending.

The inventor described the invention design. “My design ensures that vomit messes are contained and easy to clean.”

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-CIC-247, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

