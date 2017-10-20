Inventor Develops STD Test Kit (LAX-825)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is working to submit Ed Stick to companies for their review.

PITTSBURGH…An inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., has developed the ED STICK, a disposable test stick that can be used to test for trichomoniasis, which is a parasite-based sexually transmitted disease.

"Many people are not familiar with or educated on the STD trichomoniasis. It is becoming more widespread, and I want to help prevent this disease from spreading," said the inventor. The ED STICK provides a home-based means of testing for this particular STD. This test will provide results in a matter of minutes. This may prevent the embarrassment of going to a doctor's office or clinic to be tested for an STD. Sexually active individuals will find comfort knowing this test is available prior to engaging in sexual activity.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-LAX-825, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/EdStick/prweb14826674.htm