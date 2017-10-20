Inventor Develops Warm Line of Thermal Undergarments for Women (WDH-2058)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, the Thick Girl Thermals/The TGTs, to applicable companies for their consideration.

An inventor, from Laurel, Md., thought there could be a more comfortable and attractive thermal undergarment for women, so she invented the THICK GIRL THERMALS/THE TGTS.

The THICK GIRL THERMALS/THE TGTS provides women with added warmth and comfort. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional undergarments and thermal underwear. It also could enhance the appearance of an outfit. The invention features a practical and attractive design that is convenient and easy to wear, so it is ideal for women. Additionally, the THICK GIRL THERMALS/THE TGTS is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. “My designs provide women with needed design modifications, warmth and peace of mind.”

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-WDH-2058, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

