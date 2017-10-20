Ion Real Estate Helps Soles4Souls Aid Victims of Catastrophic Hurricanes

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

Ion Real Estate collects new shoes for hurricane victims on behalf of Soles4Souls.

Ion Real Estate is hosting a shoe donation drive for Soles4Souls, a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. Currently, Soles4Souls is collecting new shoes to benefit victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. New shoes can be dropped off at Ion Real Estate, 2049 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80205, through the end of the year.

“It is a privilege to partner with Soles4Souls and help provide assistance to people who were affected by these devastating hurricanes,”said Jim Cavoto, managing broker of Ion Real Estate.

Soles4Souls was founded as a disaster-relief organization after philanthropists and shoe executives provided footwear to those most impacted by The Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It continues to act as a second-wave responder providing footwear and clothing to those in need during times of disaster. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“We strive to be extremely intentional when responding to disasters,” said Soles4Souls President and CEO, Buddy Teaster. “We are committed to working with invested partners on the ground and providing meaningful assistance through shoes, clothing and other necessities people need at the most appropriate time.”

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/. For those who may not be able to drop off new shoes, but still want to help, Ion Real Estate encourages people to make a monetary donation to help with transporting these much-needed items at https://fund.soles4souls.org/campaign/help-hurricane-victims/c141742.

About Soles4Souls



Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs.

About Jim Cavoto, Ion Real Estate



Jim Cavoto has been serving the Colorado real estate market since 2000. He holds both the Real Estate Employing broker level license and the Colorado Mortgage Origination license. Jim and Ion Real Estate work with both buyers and sellers. For more information, please call (720) 466-2866, or visit http://www.ioncoloradorealestate.com.

