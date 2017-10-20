Joanne M. Smith’s Newly Released “Moonbeam: Wonders Under a Full Moon” is an Enchanting Book About Elena and Her Stallion Moonbeam’s Monthly Adventures Under a Full Moon

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

"Moonbeam: Wonders Under a Full Moon" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne M. Smith is a riveting tale about Elena Marie and Moonbeam's adventures from one destination to the other every month under a full moon, taking a look at the circumstances of other people and their encouraging moments.

“Moonbeam: Wonders Under a Full Moon”: an impactful story about a year of magic, miracles, and breakthroughs. “Moonbeam: Wonders Under a Full Moon” is the creation of published author, Joanne M. Smith, a retired worker from a bank who loves reading, making greeting cards, scrapbooking, and doing photography.

Joanne shares, “There was a lot of whispering and giggling going on amongst the family. The twins were super excited as they were talking and asking all the usual questions: When is Santa coming? When can we get the Christmas tree to decorate? Can we have a cookie? The twins really made the holidays extra special.



The whole year had been special and a little strange for Elena. It had all started last year on Christmas morning. She had these strange and special dreams that seemed so real. The dreams always happened on a full moon and involved Moonbeam and her. She hadn’t shared the dreams with anyone, but she always felt good after each event and had a warm feeling that would last for days. She never had nightmares. She always felt a sense of flying and doing something special that left someone or several people in a better place and a lot happier.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne M. Smith’s new book is a magical narrative on the miracles and breakthroughs that have happened to the people who Elena Marie and her colt Moonbeam have encountered throughout their adventures under the full moon.

In every adventure, Elena Marie also finds herself enjoying moments with Moonbeam. The places where Moonbeam takes Elena Marie every time the full moon shows up in the sky is also vividly written to take the readers into a magical adventure inside and outside the Kendall Ranch.

