Medical Billing Certificate Introduced by Trident University International

Available starting in the October 30th Fastrac session, Trident’s six course Medical Billing Certificate is open for enrollment now. A Medical Coding Certificate will be available staring in January 2018.

Trident University International (Trident) announced today the introduction of a non-degree Medical Billing Certificate program, available starting in the October 30th Fastrac session. Enrollment in this certificate program is currently underway.

Originally scheduled for 2018, the Medical Billing Certificate’s launch was pushed up three months due to positive survey feedback from students interested in program enrollment.

The Medical Billing Certificate is a shorter, professional development program designed to prepare students seeking to work in the medical industries.

This six-month program consists of six courses at 18 credit hours. Courses required for completion include:



Anatomy & Physiology I / Medical Terminology I

Anatomy & Physiology II / Medical Terminology II

Electronic Health Records

Coding I

Reimbursement I

Reimbursement II

This program is eligible for MyCAA funding. For those students enrolled in this certificate program during its first session, the Trident Kickoff Scholarship is available. Valued at $4,700, the scholarship will reduce the certificate’s overall tuition cost to $4,000.

A Medical Coding Certificate, a nine-month program, will be available starting in the January 2nd Fastrac session. Additionally, students will have the option to take both the Medical Billing and Medical Coding Certificates as a combined program lasting 12 months.

Students who successfully complete these practitioner-oriented certificates will understand the latest in medical terminology and be prepared for their careers through instruction on current ethical and U.S. coding standards.



Earlier this year Trident introduced its first certificate program, The SAS Joint Certificate in Business Analytics. More professional development certificates are expected in the near future.

About Trident University



Founded in 1998, Trident University International (Trident) is a leading online postsecondary university serving adult learners. Trident uses the EdActive™ learning approach, which employs case-based learning in an online setting to teach real-world relevant critical thinking skills to enhance the lives and careers of students. Trident offers high-quality bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs and certificates, led by a qualified faculty team, over 80% of whom have doctoral degrees. Trident is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and has over 30,000 alumni, including more than 22,000 with a military affiliation. The University has received multiple acknowledgements from Military Times, Victory Media’s Military Friendly Schools, and Military Advanced Education & Transition for their dedication to military-affiliated students. Visit http://www.trident.edu, Trident’s Facebook page, or call at (855) 290-0290 to learn more about Trident's wide range of educational options.

