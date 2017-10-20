Mmwave to Transform Albuquerque Into a Smart Gigabit City

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

IgniteNet and AbqGig are pleased to announce today that they are working together as part of the WINS Challenge to transform Albuquerque into a Smart Gigabit City.

By using the latest millimetre wave (mmwave) technology from IgniteNet along with new and existing fiber networks, AbqGig is able to quickly deploy multi-gigabit connections throughout the city at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. Existing fiber infrastructure is a great entry point to the unconnected areas and 60 GHz MetroLinq products allow smooth expansion of the network without sacrificing bandwidth.

IgniteNet's MetroLinq platform is able to delivery multi-gigabit connections wirelessly on mmwave bands while simultaneously providing also WiFi connectivity. This technology allows the rapid deployment of different service levels ranging from 1Gbps+ fixed wireless connections to WiFi hotspot to Smart City applications. The use of 60 GHz for the backhaul and last-mile dedicated access allows preserving traditional ISM band (2.4 and 5 GHz) spectrum for Wi-Fi access and Smart City applications which are booming markets with the number of connected devices growing multiple times per year.

The MetroLinq product line also has multiple models to choose from depending on distance and capacity requirements for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The recently announced MetroLinq 2.5G 60 Beamforming sectors allows rapid and easy expansion using 3 base-stations to provide 360 degree coverage and reaching up to 2.5 Gbps capacity per device.

“We are excited to see more and more operators deploying our MetroLinq products and expanding existing fiber networks into underserved areas. Such hybrid fiber-wireless combinations open up a lot of new opportunities to exploit the 60 GHz band for last mile connectivity in urban and rural areas,” says the president of IgniteNet, Harold Bledsoe.

“IgniteNet has given us the resources needed to build a world class infrastructure for our underserved communities allowing for improved broadband competition by removing barriers to the deployment of high-speed networks and driving next gen gig applications,” says Community Broadband Chairman of AbqGig, Ricardo Aguilar.

About Ignitenet

Headquartered in Irvine, CA, IgniteNet is a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC Networks, Inc. IgniteNet has a proven track record of producing powerful, reliable, easy to deploy, and innovative cloud managed wireless solutions and the industry's lowest cost 60 GHz wireless technology through channel partners worldwide, focusing on Enterprises and Service Providers. For more information, please visit http://www.ignitenet.com.

About AbqGig

Headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, AbqGig is a community broadband working group between the technology industry, academic institutions, research labs, local governments, businesses, start-ups and residents working together to improve the deployment of high-speed broadband infrastructure and service. For more information, please email info@abqgig.net

