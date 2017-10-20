Modified Top Sheet for Beds Invented (CCP-1249)

Leadership is an overused word, and is often misused. We like this definition.

InventHelp, founded in 1984 in Pittsburgh, is attempting to submit this idea, Donna’s Stuff, to applicable companies for their consideration.

PITTSBURGH…An inventor from Winfield, Ill., has developed DONNA'S STUFF, a modified flat sheet for beds. "I invented this because I have difficulty putting the top sheet on the beds in my house. It requires lifting heavy mattresses. My invention eliminates this problem," said the inventor.

DONNA'S STUFF quickly and easily secures a top sheet underneath a mattress. It eliminates the hassle of constantly tucking in a standard flat sheet. Users will remain warm and comfortable throughout the night, thus providing a more restful night's sleep.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-CCP-1249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com – https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/InventHelp-Inventions/DonnasStuff/prweb14826474.htm