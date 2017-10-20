Now Users Can Batch Convert PDF to Flipbook with FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a software program that can help users convert PDF to flipbook in batch.

Hong Kong, China — (ReleaseWire) — 10/19/2017 — A well-known software program, FlipHTML5 has everything users need to convert PDF to flipbook in batch. With FlipHTML5, users will never be bothered that they have to convert PDF to flipbook one by one. Now, they can convert PDF to flipbook in batch, which saves their time and improves their work efficiency.

"We are always in pursuit of excellence to offer our users the best experience possible. With the new launch of FlipHTML5, we received our users' feedback that it is troublesome and time-consuming to convert PDF to flipbook one by one. We valued our users' feedback and strived to develop a Batch Convert Mode for them." said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "We will still keep hearing the voice of our customers and continue to improve our software program towards their needs." he added.

The software program is now available for free download at FlipHTML5.com with full support for Windows and Mac operating systems. Users can get it installed on their own Windows or Mac device and convert their PDF documents into flipbooks through its simple and intuitive interface.

In teams of output settings of the Batch Convert Mode, FlipHTML5 comes with a great number of well-made templates enabling users to select the right one for their flipbooks. Users are able to output their flipbooks in batch as HTML format, which is convenient to be viewed offline. Also, FlipHTML5 allows them to choose the output path to save their work.

As for PDF settings of the Batch Convert Mode, users are possible to set page ranges of PDF to import like all pages or custom range. If needed, they can choose the pages quality and size and select the Render Engine for the conversion.

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading global provider of digital publishing software with the philosophy of offering its end users easy-to-use and affordable software whilst providing them with helpful and friendly customer support.

