Pet Travel Bed and Carrying Case Invented (DHM-355)

Pittsburgh-based InventHelp, a leading inventor service company, is submitting this client’s idea, the Pet Pack, in the hopes of a good faith review.

Traveling with pets can be a bit of a challenge when it comes to remembering everything to pack for them. Fortunately, two inventors from Raleigh, N.C., have found a way to solve that problem.

They developed the patent-pending THE PET PACK as an all-in-one to keep pet supplies organized for traveling. As such, it reduces the chances of forgetting essential items needed for pets while away from home. It also addresses the need of providing a comfortable place for pets to sleep while on the trip. At the same time, it saves time, effort and space. Therefore, it makes a great, practical gift for pet owners. Not only is this invention durable for years of effective use, it is also lightweight, portable and easy to use. Other benefits are its convenience, practicality and affordable price.

The inventors’ personal experience inspired the idea. “While preparing to travel with our dog, we had difficulty organizing and packing the things we needed for him on the trip. We actually forgot things we wanted to have with us,” one of them said. “We looked for something like this on the market and could find nothing.”

